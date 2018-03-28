Students stall counting after Mumbai University senate polls

Just a day after the voting on Sunday, MU senate elections have kicked up a controversy



Just a day after the voting on Sunday, MU senate elections have kicked up a controversy. Alleging that the voting process was mismanaged, leading to few voters, confusion among them, and other transparency issues, students' organisations stalled the counting process for three hours as it began last morning.

Most students' organisations, students affiliated political parties, and independent candidates have raised objections. Student leaders say, MU did not conduct the elections properly, right from not making any effort to create awareness among voters, to excluding the serial number of candidates from the ballot paper.

As members of all student organisations gathered at the Fort campus with the issues, the chaos led to the stalling of the counting process.

Voters not sent letters

"It was after we brought it to their notice, that varsity officials sent text messages on Thursday and Friday to voters, even though the process has always included sending letters to registered voters. The letters not only remind voters about the date of voting, but also give information about the voting centres. This year, none of that was done. On top of it, they decided to exclude the serial number from the ballot paper at the last minute," said Manoj Tekade of Prahar Vidyarthi Sanghatana.

"For example, if my candidate was given serial number 32, we would appeal voters to vote for that number, as there are many names. But with no serial number, I am sure voters would have been confused."

Poorly managed election

Independent candidate Santosh Gangurde said, "There has been complete mismanagement of the election process. We have submitted our objections to the education minister."

"How can the varsity not send letters to voters as per practice? Who is going to go to the website to find if their name is registered in the voters' list or where the voting centre is?" asked Aniket Ovhal from ABVP. Despite attempts, MU registrar Dinesh Kamble remained unavailable.

