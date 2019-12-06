Students suffer minor injuries in stage mishap in Thane

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The steps of a makeshift stage at a Thane school tilted while the students were rehearsing on Thursday, leading to a minor accident in which some of them sustained minor bruises. No one was seriously injured in the incident, said the authorities at the New Horizon Scholar's School.

The minor mishap happened while a few students were sitting on the steps of the temporary stage being erected for the annual function, scheduled for the weekend, said school officials. The incident caused panic among parents when they received WhatsApp messages stating that the stage had collapsed. But the school soon cleared the confusion.

One of the parents, requesting anonymity, said, "As the incident occurred, there was stress among parents initially. We also thought that the incident may act as a spoiler for our children's annual day function for which they have been practising for the past two months. But soon, all the queries were resolved and we were relieved."

School director Jyoti Nair said, "There is no issue with the stage. Some of the children were sitting on the steps to practice a scene for their performance when one of the steps, made with a wooden plank, slid. While several students managed to step aside safely, some fell on the ground. All of them were immediately taken to the doctor. None of them have suffered serious injury."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates