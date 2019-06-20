Students trashed by teacher in Doda hostel for being late for class

national

She added that if the hostel authorities fail to submit the report within two days, an FIR will be lodged against the teacher as per the law

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir): Students at a boy's hostel in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district were allegedly beaten up by their teacher for turning up late for class. A video of the said incident has gone viral on the internet which shows a teacher of the Gujjar Bakerwal Boys Hostel is seen trashing students of Class 6, 7, 8 and 10 at the hostel for being late for class by 10 minutes. Officials of Childline reached the hostel to investigate the matter.

J&K: Students were beaten up by a teacher allegedly for turning up 10 minutes late for classes at Gujjar&Bakerwal Hostel, Doda. Coordinator Child Line Dept says,"Teacher has confessed, he has been asked to appear before Child Welfare Committee or else strict action will be taken" pic.twitter.com/beGsN9IiQn — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

Childline coordinator Minaskhi Raina said, "After the video went viral on social media, we went to investigate the matter with authorities of hostel and students. During the enquiry, the teacher confessed to the act. Further enquiry about this matter is going on and they have assured to take strict action against the teachers for the inhuman act."

She added that if the hostel authorities fail to submit the report within two days, an FIR will be lodged against the teacher as per the law. Raina further said that teachers should adopt persuasive measures instead of corporal punishment to deal with children showing challenging behaviour.

"Corporal punishment is increasing day by day in modern technology, Last year, many cases have been reported in this regard as the Ministry of Women and Child Development has issued a new set of guidelines that bans physical punishment of students. Teachers found guilty could be denied promotion and even increments. A child rights cell should be set up in all schools where children can lodge a complaint," Raina said.

