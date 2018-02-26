Study finds that Tinder is increasingly helping youngsters cheat, find cheaters

The popular dating app Tinder is increasingly helping youngsters cheat on their romantic partners, a study claims. However, the app also makes it easier to catch cheaters, researchers said



PIC for representation/afp

The popular dating app Tinder is increasingly helping youngsters cheat on their romantic partners, a study claims. However, the app also makes it easier to catch cheaters, researchers said. Scientists from the Texas Tech University in the US showed that a significant number of college students are using Tinder to meet what they called “extradyadic partners” – a partner outside of a committed relationship.

Ironically, although the numbers show college students are using Tinder to find partners outside their relationships, many of these same participants said they were not sure Tinder was a good way to do so. They emphasised that it is unclear if Tinder is actually increasing rates of infidelity or simply giving people a different way to meet extradyadic partners.

550

No. of undergrad students who participated in the study

