Study identifies nanobody that may prevent COVID-19 from entering cells

To fight against the Coronavirus, scientists have identified a small neutralising antibody, a so-called nanobody, that has the capacity to block SARS-CoV-2 from entering human cells.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, suggests that this nanobody has the potential to be developed as an antiviral treatment against COVID-19.

The search for effective nanobodies, which are fragments of antibodies that occur naturally in camelids, began in February when an alpaca was injected with the new Coronavirus' spike protein, which is used to enter our cells.

After 60 days, blood samples from the alpaca showed a strong immune response against the spike protein. "We are now embarking on preclinical animal studies to investigate its therapeutic potential," they noted.

Czech sees 700 cases for 1st time

Prague: The number of people infected with the Coronavirus in the Czech Republic has surpassed 700 for the first time. The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase reached a record of 798 new confirmed cases on Friday. The announcement comes after the country registered over 600 cases the previous two days.

