Study: Wearing hijab in court makes witness credible

international

The reason for the bias could be because the religious garments may signal that the wearer is more honest because of a positive view of religion

Sexual assault victims wearing the niqab or hijab are viewed more positively when testifying in court than uncovered women, reveals a study that aimed to investigate the importance of being able to see the face to judge credibility among witnesses, along with the importance of religious garments.

Contrary to expectations, the study led by researchers from the Lancaster University in the UK and Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, found that "positive biases" are created when women testify in court with either their hair covered (the hijab) or their face and hair covered (the niqab).

The reason for the bias could be because the religious garments may signal that the wearer is more honest because of a positive view of religion. The Muslim garment may dispel the common rape myth that the sexual assault victim was "asking for it" because it represents sexually conservative attitudes that are thought to disapprove of pre-marital or casual sexual encounters, the researchers explained.

The study involved four videos featuring an actor, which were shown to 120 participants. Two videos where the woman wore either a niqab or hijab, a third where she wore a balaclava and the fourth where her face and hair were uncovered. In each video, a woman was filmed on the witness stand providing her testimony about a sexual assault. The highest rating for credibility was given to the women wearing the niqab, followed by the hijab.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever