Stunning pictures of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding from Sabyasachi

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany yesterday. While some exclusive pictures of the couple have surfaced, everyone is wondering what went into getting the blushing bride and groom ready for their big day.

From clothes and jewelery designed by Sabyasachi to makeup by Puneet B Saini, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had the crème-dela-crème at their beck and call.

The wedding took place in at a resort housed in a restored 13th century Tuscan village. Sabyasachi said that he was delighted at the opportunity to work with Virat and Anushka, and added that considering the ambience of a romantic place like Tuscany, the bride and the groom had to be dressed traditionally and still and Mukherjee ensured there was a timeless aura about the clothes and accessories for the bride and groom.



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at their wedding. Pic/ Allia Al Rufai Instagram

"We designed the clothes for both bride and groom for all the functions. From engagement to mehendi and sangeet, for the wedding and post-wedding dinner, and heritage jewellery from recently launched Sabyasachi label. "It was wonderful to work with the couple. From the House of Sabyasachi, we wish Anushka and Virat a very happy married life," Mukherjee told IANS.

As he shared pictures of the couple and their attire on Instagram he said, ‘You can be an actress, a politician or a corporate power broker, but every bride succumbs to age old traditions on their wedding day! Fashion can come and go but we at Sabyasachi believe that tradition is timeless and forever! Sometimes the way forward lies in revisiting the past.’



Anushka Sharma as the blushing bride. Pic/sabyasachiofficial

The designer ensured Anushka sported a different look at every function. For her mehendi ceremony, he says she wanted a boho look full of bright colours. "Hot pink was her favourite. We created a graphic lehenga in fuchsia pink and Indian orange. It was hand-printed by the famed Calcutta block printers and hand-embroidered with gota and marori.” Artists from The Sabyasachi Art Foundation rendered a beautiful sixties pop print and it was silk screen printed, hand woven Indian silk," Mukherjee shared in an Instagram post.



Jewellery that Anushka wore for her wedding. Pic/sabyasachiofficial

As for Virat’s look, Sabyasachi took to Instagram saying, “Virat @virat.kohli opted for a signature khadi kurta churidaar with our classic fuchsia pink textured silk Nehru jacket detailed with the Sabyasachi House blazer buttons. A custom tan leather jutti with a zardosi crest was created for the ensemble.”



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their Mehendi Ceremony. Pic/sabyasachiofficial

She accessorised this bright look with a pair of jhumkas crafted in 22 carat gold with Iranian turquoise, tourmalines, uncut diamonds and Japanese cultured pearls. Custom juttis in hand woven brocade and zardosi completed the look.



Anushka Sharma at her Mehendi Ceremony. Pic/sabyasachiofficial

Anushka went for a velvet sari for the engagement in the label's "signature Gulkand Burgundy". "It was hand-embroidered using miniature pearls and the finest quality zardosi and marori. She wore a uncut diamond and pearl choker with matching studs," Mukherjee described. Her look was complemented with kohl-rimmed eyes, red roses and the label's iconic micro-dot bindi.



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their engagement ceremony. Pic/sabyasachiofficial

For her engagement, Anushka @anushkasharma wore a stunning uncut diamond and pearl choker with matching studs from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection.



The necklace that Anushka wore at one of the events at her wedding. Pic/sabyasachiofficial

For the D-day, Anushka wore a pale pink lehenga with Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours embellished with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads. The bridal jewellery, handcrafted with syndicate uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel and baroque Japanese cultured pearls, was by the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection.



Anushka Sharma in a candid picture at her wedding. Pic/sabyasachiofficial

Sabyasachi wrote - Meet Anushka Sharma @anushkasharma, a Sabyasachi bride. On Anushka: A pale pink lehenga with Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours embellished with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads. Bridal jewellery handcrafted with syndicate uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel and baroque Japanese cultured pearls by the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection.

As for Virat he said, Meet Virat Kohli @virat.kohli, a Sabyasachi groom. On Virat: Ivory raw silk sherwani hand-embroidered in a vintage Benarasi pattern and signature House buttons with an old Rose silk Kota safa. Accessories by Sabyasachi.



Virat Kohli smiles at his wedding to Anushka Sharma. Pic/sabyasachiofficial

The groom looked smart in an ivory raw silk sherwani hand-embroidered in a vintage Benarasi pattern, with an old rose silk kota safa.

Anushka’s hair was done by Gabriel Georgiou, celebrity hairstylist, who took to Instagram to share a few pictures of the blushing bride. He captioned it ‘The look’.



A picture of Anushka Sharma's hairdo for her wedding. Pic/georgiougabriel

Her makeup was done by Puneet B Saini, a celebrity makeup artist



Anushka Sharma snapped up as she gets ready for her wedding. Pic/georgiougabriel

And the couple was styled by Allia Al Rufai Fashion stylist and consultant

