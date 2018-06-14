Stuttgart Cup: 'It's like a new start', says Roger Federer

Roger Federer lost the first set to Zverev but quickly recovered to post his sixth win in as many meetings in the series

Roger Federer reacts after his win over Mischa Zverev yesterday. Pic/AFP

Roger Federer was made to battle after a losing first set as the Swiss star made his long-awaited return to tennis yesterday with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 defeat of Mischa Zverev at the Stuttgart Cup. The World No. 2 shook off the rust against his German opponent after a poor start, breaking twice in the second and third sets to earn victory in 93 minutes. The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who exited in his opening match at the grass court season curtain-raiser a year ago to friend Tommy Haas, can displace Rafael Nadal from the world's top ranking spot if he reaches Sunday's final.

Federer, 36, finished to the cheers of a sold-out centre court on a chilly day. "I'm happy to have won a match after losing my last two (Indian Wells, Miami in March)," Federer said. "This is a new start. I'm glad to have been able to win again, overcoming some difficult moments after being a set down. Mischa's level dropped in the last two sets and that gave me a chance to win." Federer lost the first set to Zverev but quickly recovered to post his sixth win in as many meetings in the series.

