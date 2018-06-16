Stuttgart Cup: Milos Raonic to face defending champ Lucas Pouille in semis

Meanwhile, Pouille, the French second seed overcame a nervous second-set to reach the semis 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 victory over Uzbek Denis Istomin

Milos Raonic. Pic/AFP

Milos Raonic reached his second semi-final of the season yesterday to set up a Stuttgart Cup clash with defending champion Lucas Pouille. Raonic used his big-serving game to dominate a pair of tiebreakers in a 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/1) defeat of Tomas Berdych. Meanwhile, Pouille, the French second seed overcame a nervous second-set to reach the semis 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 victory over Uzbek Denis Istomin.

