Stuttgart Cup: Nick Kyrgios calls it a 'terrible' show despite victory

"It was a terrible match, the only thing that kept me in it was my serving," the fourth seed said after playing his first singles match in two months and firing 20 aces to take the win

Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns to Maximillian Marterer of Germany during the Stuttgart Open yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Australian struggler Nick Kyrgios tuned in what he called a "terrible" performance but still got past Maximillian Marterer 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 yesterday at the Stuttgart Cup. "It was a terrible match, the only thing that kept me in it was my serving," the fourth seed said after playing his first singles match in two months and firing 20 aces to take the win. "Nothing went very well for me, the good thing is my elbow didn't bother me," said the player whose solid season (Brisbane title) start has been compromised by injuries to his elbow and hip.

"Basically, I didn't feel great out there, today was pretty average. "And the last three months have been brutal." Kyrgios will try to work his way into further form in the quarter-finals when he plays Feliciano Lopez, the grass-loving Spaniard who knocked out Frenchman Gilles Simon 7-6 (8/6), 6-4. No. 24 Kyrgios and the 50th-ranked Marterer combined for 38 aces on the grass of the Weissenhof club as the sun shone consistently for the first time this week. The Aussie is hoping to work his way back into shape after dealing with his run of injuries.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever