Stuttgart Grand prix: Karolina Pliskova downs Vandeweghe to clinch second claycourt trophy

The Czech fifth seed earned the second clay trophy of her career after Prague three years ago



Karolina Pliskova poses with the Stuttgart trophy. Pic/AFP

Karolina Pliskova recovered from a slow start to beat CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 and claim the Stuttgart Grand Prix title yesterday. The Czech fifth seed earned the second clay trophy of her career after Prague three years ago.

She was the first from her country to play in the German final. "I had such great support this week from the public and my team," said Pliskova. Vandeweghe, World No. 16, enjoyed a great run in Germany's automotive capital after starting as a wild card entry. The Californian, whose career-long aversion to clay began evaporating during the best week of her life on the dirt, upset three Top 10 players — US Open champion Sloane Stephens, World No. 1 Simona Halep and France's number seven Caroline Garcia.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever