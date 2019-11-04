Styling the bump

When actor Kalki Koechlin recently spoke up about her pregnancy, she also highlighted the fact that people have been asking her not to wear tight and revealing clothes. Soon after, she dazzled in a tight blue number, shutting up the uncalled for advisors in the most apt manner possible. "While many believe that wearing tight clothes is bad during pregnancy for the baby and the mother, the fact is that as long as you are comfortable and the material is stretchable enough, it's not a problem. Besides, there are other ways you can ace the look without having to wear figure-hugging options," says stylist Anjali Sharma. Here are four options you can go for, without a care in the world.

Slinky suave

If you want to go all out, opt for a slinky number. Ensure it's made from a comfortable fabric — avoid organza and rough textures. Instead, choose something that stretches, and is easy to wear.

Make sure the material is not too thin or transparent. Even if you can pull it off, it may be a little in your face.

An off-shoulder option works well, if you are okay with showing skin. Avoid buying a top or dress with tapering arms, as you will grow out of it.

Avoid bling. You can opt for shiny material or sheen, but glitter might be too much.

Layer it up

If you want to wear pants, pick a comfortable, loose pair. Avoid skinny jeans, pants, and distressed trousers. You can also pick a pair of comfortable palazzos. Don't go for this look if you're in your third trimester.

Pair it with a loose shirt, or one that's layered strategically so that it shows off your bump without highlighting it. A suit or crispy shirt would be your best bet. Avoid denim or any thick material as that will be uncomfortable.

Monochrome works best and you can rock a shade that pops.

Go easy on the make-up and let your natural glow do the work.

Slits & sleeves

Who says a dress has to be tight to be edgy or show off your figure? You can opt for a seemingly large outfit and oomph it up with a thigh-high slit.

Or, play around with the sleeves — don't go for layered puffed sleeves. Power sleeves look best if you don't want to go for a sleeveless number. You could also mix up the two, like Kareena Kapoor Khan has.

Go for flats or wedge heels — avoid pencil heels.

Pick one statement piece of jewellery to complement it.

Dash of colour

If you're in your third trimester and want to wear a figure-hugging number, opt for a solid dark one. Avoid bright colours.

A pretty stole or wrap in a bright colour would add to the vibe. But make sure you don't make the accessory a part of the outfit, like Neha Dhupia has, as that looks awkward.

Instead, carry a fun bag or wear bright-coloured shoes.

Tie your hair up in a neat bun or ponytail. Messy hair doesn't work.

