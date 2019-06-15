Stylish, even in the baarish

things-to-do

The rains don't have to be about dark clothes and plastic floaters. We scoured the best street markets in town to bring you top options of stylish budget wear

You don't have to worry about your umbrella flying away thanks to this flap that allows air to pass through. Pics/ Suresh Karkera and Sneha Kharabe

The monsoon is here, and umpteen stories or memories of having to wade through water-logged roads, getting splashed wi­th water or deali­ng with an umbrella re­ndered useless due to the gale, might have you worried. But don't let it rain on your style parade. The bustling street markets of Mu­mbai are prepared with effi­c­i­ent, spunky and rain-proof clothes and accessories for all age groups, in styles you would want to wear after the monsoon is over and done with. We take a walk around Colaba Causeway, Fashion Street in Marine Lines, Linking Road and Hill Road in Bandra, to bring you the top picks of the season.

Umbrella evolution



The markets are flooded with umbrellas of all si­z­es and prints, but a new lace-y entry on Hill Road ca­ught my eye. A delicate black lace around the edges of an in­terestingly shaped green umbrella takes it a notch above the basic. There are options in red and off-white, too. If you want something practical, in­v­est in a layered one with a fairly large surface area that we spotted on Colaba Causeway. The layering breaks the surface of the umbrella in a way that it makes it wobble-free.

AT Shop no 1&2, Sarkar Plaza, Hill Road; and opposite Bank of Baroda, Colaba Causeway

COST Rs 675 (lace) and Rs 950 (layered)

Dresses and co-ords

Your best bet in the rains is to wear something that dries quickly. Assuring us of a maximum of 15-minute exposure to wind till it dries completely, a shopkeeper in Colaba hands us a rather swanky chiffon co-ord set. The elastic element in it makes it a free-size outfit. And if you want to slip into a dress, those available in rayon-cotton material should be your pick. The one we spot at Fashion Street comes with a belt that can

also be used to shorten the length.

AT Opposite Colaba Police Station, Colaba Causeway; Shop no 37, Fashion Street.

COST Rs 450 and Rs 550

Get your basics right

Nothing is as basic as a pair of shorts and a T-shirt. But who says that means you will end up looking tardy? Take your OOTD up a notch by going for these denim and cotton shorts, which are available in every colour imaginable. They might not dry as quickly, but are quite practical thanks to their length and also have deep enough pockets. Pair these with free-sized rayon tops, which look much better than their cotton counterparts, and dry up within 10 minutes of a windy autorickshaw ride.

AT Outside Cafe Mondegar, Colaba Causeway

COST Rs 300 (shorts) and Rs 450 (top)

Raincoat diaries



Want to keep it hands-free? This polyester raincoat is ideal for you. It even has room for your backpack and we like the fact that it's transparent. It falls below your knees, making your movement easier, leaving enough room for you to slip into long boots. The hoodie comes with a string that you need to tug to cover your head and protect your face just about enough without hindering your line of view. But you have to prepared to deal with the heat that your body will generate. Gufran Ali Siddiqui, who's been selling these raincoats for the last 13 years, tells us that it is one of his hottest-selling items already.

AT Shop no 68, Fashion Street, opposite Bombay Gymkhana Gate

COST Rs 680

Cute and useful

Ditch your purses and clutches and grab these adorable backpacks. They are practical and completely waterproof thanks to the nylon material used. Even the zips are covered under a nylon flap, which is crucial to ensure they don't give way with all the tugging. I love the bunny option, which even has ears drawn on. And while the shopkeeper tells me that it's a hit among college kids, I spot some ladies in their 30s eyeing it too. For those who want something more sober, they have variants in solid colours and flamingo prints.

AT Outside Leopold Cafe, Colaba Causeway.

COST Rs 950

Comfort comes first

On this recce, I was aiming to get my hands on a pair of long boots which don't look tacky and help me power through pools of water. And even though no one will be checking out my footwear as I try to not trip over the unknown, it would be nice to have an option that doesn't look off when one isn't battling wat­er-logged roads. There's only one shop on Hill Road that has these rubber boots in stock. As I slip into them, they se­em sturdy and the sole isn't sl­i­ppery, which is crucial. They have cuter options for kids.



The kiddie boots include ones with peppa pig on them

AT Opposite Bandra Medical Stores, Hill Road.

COST Rs 500

Happy feet



The best part about these shoes is that they don't squeak when they are wet.

If you don't want to trap your feet in boots, don't worry. These pretty silicon porous opti­ons are worth wearing even after the season is over. The more ex­pensive ones include a pair th­at are almost like sports sh­o­es with a net-like design on the front, which lets your feet br­eathe, and a pair of silicon sp­orts shoes. We buy a pair of the former and are pleasantly su­rprised to find that there's no scope for shoe bites. There's a netted option with an open back, which are comfortable for daily wear. Wear them without socks and you are good to go, even if you have smelly feet. Just wash them once a week.

AT 27, Crescent House, Colaba Causeway.

COST Rs 450 onwards

