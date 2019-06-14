Stylist Shreya Jain shares her experience working with Rana Daggubati

bollywood-fashion

Rana Daggubati with stylist Shreya Jain.

Shreya Jain has established herself as one of the most popular fashion stylists. Jain holds a degree in Btech in Electronics and Communication but her love for fashion and styling helped her achieve the dream job she always aspired to do.

At a very early stage in her career, Shreya worked with names like Rana Daggubati, Shrikant Kadambi, and many others. She also worked as a stylist for actors for different commercials and Punjabi music videos. When Shreya was asked what inspired her to become a stylist, she said, "I was always keen to know about style and fashion. I was so impressed and intrigued by the way nick knight works and also as I am a die-hard fan of Anaita Shroff Adajania. She is the one who inspires me."

Shreya Jain revealed that her favourite work so far is the cover shoot with Rana Daggubati. Ask her about the challenges she has faced so far, she quips, "It was not an easy journey for me till now. Coming from an engineering backgroud, the fashion industry was all new to me. No contacts no links. But I never gave up and I am proud of my journey so far."

What makes her happy about styling and fashion? She answers, "That nothing is right or wrong. It's totally your vision and creation. For me, it's the way of expressing my feelings." Jain's idea of fashion is to keep it simple and when in doubt, one must keep it classic.

Usually, people follow fashion trends to keep up with the fashion game. Shreya was asked if she believes the same or not, she said, "If you want to look unique why to follow trends, create your own trend."

When asked which celebs she would love to style, Shreya shared, "Priyanka Chopra and Blake Lively. They both can carry anything with style and elegance."

