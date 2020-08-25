Sub-inspector among six held for kidnapping, dacoity in Bengaluru

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A total of six people, including a sub-inspector, were arrested on Tuesday in a case of kidnapping and dacoity in Bengaluru. According to Bengaluru city police, a local merchant had sent his helper, Mohan, to collect money on August 19, who was later attacked and kidnapped by three people in Chickpet, Bengaluru.

Sanjeev Patil, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West Division, Bengaluru City told ANI, "The kidnappers took the money and mobile phone from Mohan and left him near a hotel in Lalbag Garden.

A case was registered and an investigation team was constituted. The police nabbed six accused including a sub-inspector, Patil said

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever