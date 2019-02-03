Sub-plots make Vidarbha v Saurashtra summit clash interesting

cricket

The battle lines are drawn and the summit clash will not just be about Pujara and Umesh only but also about Wasim Jaffer, who is a domestic doyen in every sense of the term

Saurashtra's Cheteshwar Pujara greets Vidarbha's Wasim Jaffer at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Pic/PTI

The battle between India stars Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav will make for an intriguing sub-plot when Saurashtra make one more attempt to win their elusive Ranji Trophy title against the defending champions Vidarbha in the final starting today.

The battle lines are drawn and the summit clash will not just be about Pujara and Umesh only but also about Wasim Jaffer, who is a domestic doyen in every sense of the term.

At the age of 40, the reflexes may have gone down but sheer class and improved fitness has ensured that Jaffer remains a force to reckon with in domestic cricket with 1003 runs to his name before the final.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever