Subhan sizzles in Rosary's 2-0 win over Rishikul Vidyalaya

Rosary's Subhan Kazi scored in his team's victory yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Subhan Kazi, 14, played a pivotal role in guiding Rosary High School (Mazgaon) to a 2-0 win against MET Rishikul Vidyalaya (Bandra) in a Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-16 Div IV tie of the inter-school football tournament, at Azad Maidan yesterday. Rosary scored their first goal in the second minute when Sahil Tamore's cross from the right landed perfectly for Saqlain Balbale, who took a shot which hit the crossbar and bounced into the goal.

The second goal came in the ninth minute of the second half when Sahil chased Subhan's long forward lob and outpaced rival defender and slotted past an advancing Rishikul goalkeeper Sparsh Wagmare. Despite the defeat, Rishikul skipper Ansh Juthani, 14, was happy because his team finally played a game. Last week, the team were disappointed after their game was called off by the referees because seven of their players did not have proper eyewear. Four of the seven replaced their spectacles with contact lenses, while two played with glasses after giving a written undertaking.

"After our match was called off last week, we went to buy the FIFA approved spectacles. The eyewear was available, but were costly [R15,000 for a pair]. Our next option was to use contact lenses, which cost us R4,000 for 30 pairs of disposable lenses. "It was not easy adjusting to contacts, but after undergoing three days of lens care treatment, we learnt how to put the lenses on our own. Today was the first time we played wearing contacts. There was no problem and we did not feel any difference," Ansh explained.

