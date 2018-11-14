Subhash Desai demands lifting of liquor ban in Chandrapur district

national

Shiv Sena leader and industries minister Subhash Desai pointed out that a police sub-inspector was mowed down by liquor mafia last week during a vehicle checking

Subhash Desai

A senior Shiv Sena minister demanded on Tuesday that the liquor ban in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district should be lifted, arguing that it was leading to rise in sale of illegal liquor and related crimes.

The state government has imposed prohibition in three districts: Wardha, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur. Sena leader and industries minister Subhash Desai pointed out that a police sub-inspector was mowed down by liquor mafia last week during a vehicle checking.

"Liquor ban is a complete failure as far as Chandrapur district is concerned. A ban leads to illegal sale of liquor, rise in crime and revenue loss. Also, the death of a policeman is a serious incident," said Desai. "The objective behind the ban is not being fulfilled," he said. Asked about Wardha district, the Sena leader said, "It is a different case. Wardha is historically associated with Mahatma Gandhi (who lived at Sevagram in the district)."

However, finance minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, who is also the guardian minister for Chandrapur, claimed that crime rate has come down after the ban came into effect. "Lifting the ban is not the solution if there is illegal sale," Mungantiwar said. "588gram panchayats had passed a resolution seeking ban on liquor and thousands of women protested and carried out a signature campaign against liquor shops," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever