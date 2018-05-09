Subhash Deshmukh: Maharastra purchased over 28 lakh quintals of tur from farmers

He said the government started purchasing the tur dal at a basic minimum rate from February 1 this year



Representational Image

The Maharashtra government has purchased over 28 lakh quintals of tur dal from farmers so far, state Cooperative and Marketing Minister Subhash Deshmukh today said.

He said the government started purchasing the tur dal at a basic minimum rate from February 1 this year. "A total of 28, 88, 918 quintals of tur dal has been purchased till now from 2,30,348 farmers at 192 centres in the state uptil May 7," he said, adding that the duration of purchase has been extended upto May 15.

"(Additional) Purchase centres will be opened in addition to the existing purchase centres as per the demands of the farmers and on the recommendations of district collectors," the minister added.

