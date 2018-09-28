Subhash Ghai: Content for entertainment sector now created with lot of depth

bollywood

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who has spent over four decades in Bollywood and has given memorable films like Khalnayak, Karz, Hero and Ram Lakhan, says content for the entertainment sector is now created with a lot of depth and perspective.

"The past few years have witnessed a rapid growth in not only entertainment, communication and fashion but also in other technological domains. Content for entertainment sector is now created with a lot of depth and perspective. The idea of giving a strong emphasis on social issues and spreading awareness through the media platforms has increased," Ghai told IANS over an email when asked about the trends in the entertainment, communication and fashion industry.

He pointed out that the environmental conscious behaviour of customers has led the fashion industry to evolve in a dramatic way.

Ghai started his career in Hindi cinema as an actor with the 1967 film Taqdeer. His directorial debut was the 1975 Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy-starrer hit Kalicharan -- which he also wrote. He turned producer with his musical classic"Karz in 1980.

He formed his own company Mukta Arts Pvt Ltd, under which he made evergreen musical blockbuster Hero, introducing Jackie Shroff. This was followed by many blockbusters in a row including Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes and Taal until 2001.

As a producer, Ghai backed films like Aitraaz, 36 China Town, Apna Sapna Money Money, Joggers Park and Iqbal, as well as regional films like "Nauka Dubi" in Bengali, "Shehnai Chogde" and "Samhita" in Marathi and Double Di Trouble in Punjabi.

He also set up an international film school in Mumbai, Whistling Woods International (WWI), that has national and international students on campus and boasts of exporting education to many countries, including Britain and Nigeria.

The institute is back with another edition of Celebrate Cinema. In its 7th year, the two-day event starting On Friday, puts forth the history and advancements of Indian cinema to cine lovers, enthusiasts and aspirants.

"The year of 2018 in particular has witnessed major advancements in almost every field - from technology to filmmaking. This year's Celebrate Cinema looks at addressing and putting forth these advancements before the young talented aspirants.

"To achieve this, the event will incorporate numerous workshops along with panel discussions that not only cater to filmmaking but also highlight progressions in music, literature and virtual reality among others. In addition, the event will also hold exhibits like unique film costume exhibits and Film Equipment and Technology Exhibits," said the filmmaker.

Konkona Sen Sharma, Tillotama Shome, Terence Lewis, Pyarelal (music composer), Rajat Kapoor, Rahul Bose and many others from the film, technology, creative arts, media and communications industry, are likely to attend the event.

On the vision of WWI, Ghai said: "Our vision is to associate with various highly applauded organisations, companies and experts to ensure our students get hands-on experience in their field of study. Realising the need to expand our indigenously-crafted education model, our long-term vision is to expand WWI to other verticals and geographies, in addition to our present institutes in Mumbai, Pune, UK and Nigeria."

