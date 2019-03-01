Subodh Jaiswal gives Mumbai Police more horsepower in his last act as CP

national

Squad will be part of the Quick Reaction Team, and will be deployed for crowd control

Outgoing State DGP Datta Padsalgikar (right) hands over charge to DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal

A day before Subodh Kumar Jaiswal takes the reins as Maharashtra's Director General of Police (DGP), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved the top cop's idea of reintroducing a horse-mounted squad in the Mumbai Police. The squad can be considered a parting gift from Jaiswal to the men he has led as Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) since July last year.

This new mounted (equestrian) squad is to come 87 years after Mumbai's finest disbanded it during the British Raj. Sources said 30 horses would be sourced in association with experts from Mahalaxmi Race Course. Various breeders and stables will help the police, and the force could either have its own stable or outsource the job of maintaining the horses.

Straight from the horse's mouth

CM Fadnavis confirmed the development to mid-day on Thursday. He said the mounted squad would help the city police a great deal in controlling crowds and patrolling in certain areas. The cabinet gave a financial assistance of R2.6 crore for the project to be operated under the deputy commissioner of police, Quick Response Team (QRT). It also approved a strength of 38 personnel, including officers and constabulary.



Subodh Jaiswal, who was serving as Mumbai Police Commissioner since July 2018, will now take charge as state DGP

The specialised unit will be established by training select personnel in the existing force in horse riding and crowd control. There will be no fresh recruitment for this squad. The unit should prove useful in managing crowded protests and public places, said a senior police officer in the know. Jaiswal had mooted the proposal in November 2018 through the state home department. The proposal received the finance minister's nod a couple of days ago. Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar broke the news to Jaiswal early this week, and Fadnavis placed the proposal before the Cabinet meeting last night. Similar proposals had been floated in the past, but were not approved.

Horse experts say

Khushroo Dhunjibhoy, chairman of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), said, "Some senior police officials had visited Mahalaxmi race course last month, in connection with reviving the mounted police tradition. Senior RWITC officials did speak to them over a couple of meetings. We are open to whatever help they need. Although I was not personally present at those meetings, my subordinate did mention that they were enquiring about procuring the animals. I think a figure of 30 or some such was mentioned. Nothing has been finalised as yet."

S Singh, a horse trainer from Mahalaxmi, also confirmed, "Some RWITC officials asked me to address a couple of queries the cops had. An intra-department proposal citing different requirements like the feeding and upkeep like bedding, hay straw, and acclimatization of the animals had been drawn up. They wanted to cross-verify those facts." Dhunjibhoy added, "The RWITC is excited to note that there is an interest in renewing the mounted police tradition. We will help the cops as it is a grand tradition all over the world. In India, other states have mounted police too, so it is good we are thinking about this. The planning and implementation, which includes training the animals for this work, should be well executed."

Rs 30

No. of horses to be procured

Rs 2.6 cr

Funds that the Cabinet has sanctioned for project that will operate under the DCP

87

No. of years ago the squad was disbanded

Inputs by Hemal Ashar

