Creating unique niche photography & in the field of music is a high-performing professional named Subodh Zadte

He is a master in Maharashtrian Dhol and Tasha instruments and was the only person to get selected amongst thousands for legendary Ajay-Atul's Music Band.

Enough has already been said about how different talented individuals all over the world have come at the forefront of various creative fields and have been taking over these industries like a pro. Whether it is the world of photography or the music field, the industry has always welcomed those who have shown great promise in their talents. Subodh Zadte is one such highly talented and versatile creative professional who has not only bowled over his clients through his exceptional vision and skills as a photographer but also with his passion and talent in music in Maharashtra.

One requires a certain creative vision to capture the right moments at the right time, and Subodh has been raring to be one of the best photographers in Aurangabad, Maharashtra with his creativity and innovativeness in photography and the related stuff. Subodh Zadte Photography in Aurangabad is one of the most sought-after services in the city, which has made Subodh a highly recognized name in the industry.

Apart from his photography talent, Subodh since his childhood had a strong inclination towards the world of music as well. He always loved playing musical instruments and working upon his skills, Subodh developed himself as a master in playing Maharashtrian Dhol and Tasha instruments. What's even more amazing about this youngster is that he is the only person who got selected amongst 10K people in Marathwada to play Dhol and Tasha in the legendary music composer duo of Bollywood Ajay-Atul's Music Band.

Since the time Subodh was in the 4th grade, he loved playing Dhol and Tasha and since then had decided that someday he would make it big even in the music world. His talents and skills were evident even to esteemed music directors Ajay-Atul, who selected him for their band. In fact, across Marathwada, Subodh claims he is the only youngster who has prowess in playing the Tasha instrument. He has even mastered playing the keyboard and drums and shows every quality in becoming a music composer as well.

Subodh is also an expert in computer hardware and software as he has studied computer science and earned a bachelor's degree in the same.

Becoming the best wedding photographer in Aurangabad did not come easy for Subodh. He belonged to a low-income earning family and they did not even have the resources to fulfill Subodh's dreams in his career. However, working harder each day and without the help of any other professionals, except the support of his family, made Subodh the exceptional photographer of Aurangabad and Maharashtra that he is today.

If it is about versatility and passion, Subodh Zadte has emerged as an influential name both in photography and music as a skilled professional.

Official Website : www.subodhzadtephotography.com

follow subodh on Instagram : subodh_zadte_photography

YouTube Channel : SUBODHZADTEPHOTOGRAPHY

Follow On facebook: subodhzadtephotography

