Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Vellamvelly Muraleedharan plant saplings to mark World Environment Day

national

Jaishankar succeeds Sushma Swaraj as the EAM, while Muraleedharan was preceded by former Army Chief VK Singh as the Minister of State

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Dr. S. Jaishankar â€

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his deputy Vellamvelly Muraleedharan on Wednesday planted saplings at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, the ministry's headquarters, on the occasion of World Environment Day. "Making the world a better place. One tree at a time. Joining the cause of participative environmental action, my colleague MoS @VMBJP and I planted saplings at JNB @MEAIndia on the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay," Jaishankar tweeted.

Making the world a better place. One tree at a time.



Joining the cause of participative environmental action, my colleague MoS @VMBJP and I planted saplings at JNB @MEAIndia on the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay#BeatAirPollution@moefcc pic.twitter.com/MleLKZEFKY — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 5, 2019

Jaishankar succeeds Sushma Swaraj as the EAM, while Muraleedharan was preceded by former Army Chief VK Singh as the Minister of State. On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to plant more saplings for a better tomorrow.



He also asked them to find ways to make planet Earth more clean and green. "We are born and brought up in such an environment where nature is treated as God. We must think of ways of making the planet more clean and green. The rainy season is coming, therefore, I urge you all not to only plant a sapling but also make arrangements for its care so that it can grow in the coming years. We all must connect ourselves with the environment," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates