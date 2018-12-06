Subramanian Swamy backs VHP observing Babri Demolition Anniversary

national

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday asserted that there is nothing wrong with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) observing the anniversary of demolition of Babri mosque, while adding that the same must be done peacefully.

Speaking to ANI on 26th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque, Swamy said, "Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has a right to observe the day as they have led the movement. Babri Masjid was an eyesore for everybody. After all, there was a temple and it is Ram Janamabhoomi. Babar comes here and his commander breaks the temple and builds a mosque on top of it. So many people have been protesting. Maybe 4000-5000 people have been killed. If VHP wants to observe the day, its fine but it should be peaceful."

The VHP will be observe a 'Shaurya Diwas' today, days after it organised a Dharam Sabha in Ayodhya on November 25 to seek support for construction of a grand Ram temple. Also on December 18, the VHP will celebrate Gita Jayanti. This day marks the day Lord Krishna 'revealed' Bhagavad Gita to Arjun (one of the Pandvas).

All this comes at a time when political parties and other organisations in favour of construction of Ram Temple have raised the pitch over the sensitive issue, demanding an early construction of the temple. Notably, after the Supreme Court refused an early hearing, many outfits have urged the government to bring in an ordinance to facilitate construction of Ram temple at the site. Thousands of security personnel have dotted the roads and bylanes of the holy city to avoid any untoward incident from taking place.

Reportedly, over 2,500 police personnel, besides Rapid Action Force and paramilitary CRPF, have been deployed as part of multi-layered security including in and around the disputed site and several parts of Hanumangarhi area of the temple town. The Babri mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992 by 'karsevaks'.

