Subramanian Swamy hails Supreme Court verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput case: 'CBI jay ho'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy hailed the Supreme Courts order for a CBI probe into the mysterious suicidal death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Swamy took to Twitter and wrote: "CBI jay ho".

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to the investigating bureau.



Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI will be competent to probe not only Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case.



The top court noted that the Mumbai Police have registered only an accidental death report in connection with Rajput's death, therefore it had limited investigation powers, whereas the case registered by Bihar Police is a fullfledged FIR that has been already referred to CBI.



The apex court emphasized that the probe into the case has been ordered by the court and Maharashtra government must comply and assist.



The CBI is also free to register a fresh case, if required, added the top court.



Swamy on August 16 had tweeted terming the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a murder. Swami took to his verified Twitter to take a dig at Bollywood, Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government when he made the comment.

