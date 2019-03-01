Subramanian Swamy: Imran Khan is a "tape recorder" of Pak military, no point in holding talks

national

"In front of the public, we should roll out a proposal that if voted to power again, the government will make sure that Pakistan is divided in four parts," he said

Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is a "tape recorder" of the military and suggested it will be better for India to hold talks with their Army General than with him.

"Imran Khan is the tape recorder of the military. He will only say what the military will tell him. There is no point in holding peace discussions with him, rather it would be better to hold talks with their Army General," he said while talking to ANI.

On Pakistan's decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Swamy said, "Islamabad is not doing it as a goodwill gesture. They are doing it as Saudi Arabia has mounted pressure on them. Our pilot fell on their land with an Indian jet, so in accordance with the United Nation they are supposed to release him."

He also said that BJP leaders should ask people to vote for them in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by promising that if given the mandate, the Centre will "teach a lesson" to Pakistan. "In front of the public, we should roll out a proposal that if voted to power again, the government will make sure that Pakistan is divided in four parts," he said.

