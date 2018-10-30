Subramanian Swamy says, Nehru-Gandhi family responsible for Jammu and Kashmir unrest

national

Swamy's statement comes a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the central government is responsible for the killing of army personnel in the state

Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday blamed first Prime Minister of India Jawahar Lal Nehru and the entire Gandhi family for the turmoil in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Swamy's statement comes a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the central government is responsible for the killing of army personnel in the state.

"Jawahar Lal Nehru handing over Kashmir on a platter to the United Nation caused this whole dispute which didn't exist earlier. All other princely states merged peacefully into India, but Nehru went to the United Nation and caused this dispute. He and his family are responsible for the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir and we are trying to rectify it," Swamy said.

Berating Congress president for making baseless allegations, Swamy further said that unless he furnishes proof of his charges, people would not take him seriously.

"Rahul Gandhi is moving all around the country just making charges. It has become Rahul's habit to make unsubstantiated allegations. Many defamation cases have been filed against him because of this. I believe Rahul Gandhi must give proof or else people will realise how irresponsible he is,"Â Swamy added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates