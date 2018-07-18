Subramanian Swamy: Shashi Tharoor will feel comfortable in Pakistan with his girlfriend

Subramanian Swamy further underscored that by making a statement as mentioned above Shashi Tharoor is benefitting Pakistan

Shashi Tharoor. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Retorting to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's 'Taliban remark', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that the former would feel more comfortable in Pakistan as his girlfriend lives there.

Tharoor while addressing a public gathering earlier today in Thiruvananthapuram said, "They are asking me to go to Pakistan. Who has given them the right to decide that I am not a Hindu like them and I don't have the right to stay in the country? Have they started a Taliban in Hinduism?"

Responding to Tharoor's remark, Swamy told ANI, "Taliban forces you to leave; we are not forcing him (Shashi Tharoor) to leave, we are only giving him a suggestion since he has Pakistani girlfriend that too ISI he might be more comfortable there."

Swamy further hit out at Tharoor and said that if the latter claims to be a Hindu why did he not come out in favour of his wife (Sunanda Pushkar) who died in mysterious circumstances.

"Here despite him claiming to be a Hindu, he never stood up for his Hindu wife, who was killed unnaturally," Swamy added.

The BJP leader further underscored that by making statement as mentioned above Tharoor is benefitting Pakistan.

"What we are saying that the kind of comments he (Tharoor) is making, Pakistan is gaining every day by such comments. That a Member of Parliament is saying such horrible things about India," he said.

Tharoor, who earlier triggered a controversy after his "Hindu Pakistan" comment, earlier today again hit out at the BJP-led Centre and questioned whether they are trying to start Taliban in Hinduism.

This comes after Tharoor on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) of vandalising his constituency office in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

