With an immense growth of online consumerism with each passing day, digital marketing has taken an ever-important role in business growth and promotion. According to a Forrester Research report, digital marketing will lead USD 100 billion and account for 35 percent of all marketing spending by 2019. Over the years, the demand for digital marketers has doubled as a larger number of companies worldwide started investing in digital marketing.

Digital marketing provides a large number of opportunities, depending on interest and the type of digital marketing career one wants to pursue. The various job roles in demand in digital marketing such as social media, e-commerce management, digital content writing, web designing, SEO, Analytics, CRM and email marketing among others. Aditya Malik, CEO and CO-Founder of Talentedge lists a success guide for digital marketing professionals.

Skillset Required

Digital marketing entails a diverse skill set ranging from objective thinking to creative and analytical skills and sales expertise. List of prerequisite skill set that you one to qualify as digital marketing professional are as follow:

Creativity and analytical thinking requires both 'art' and 'science'. In digital marketing one will use your creative qualities to formulate innovative advertising ideas and plans as well as analyse which digital media works better for your audience.

Sales skill: It is crucial to be a good marketer who can sell directly to an interested audience and create good conversion rates. One can make use of course that teaches how to enhance digital marketing skills and help to multiply the sales figures.

Social media management: Once one gains in-depth knowledge and experience in paid social media marketing, they are getting ready to crack the jackpot that this profession holds for you. You can give it a new twist. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other similar platforms have analytics, creative campaign making tools, budget-saving plans and so many tactics to attract an audience.

Specific channel expertise: If you want, you can specialise in a particular digital marketing channel like SEO, SEM, PPC or social media, just to name a few. This will lend you a superlative tag that many companies are looking for.

Various Options to Learn Digital Marketing

Is one keen to learn it professionally?

Depending on your requirement and availability, one can choose from the various learning channels. Classroom courses are available in all reputed institutions which can be completed as an on-campus study. Entry-level candidates who want to start their career in digital marketing can go for them. Additionally, there are online digital marketing course modules for those who are working professionals and don't want to give up their present job or graduates/postgraduates who want to learn digital marketing without going to a physical campus. One can opt for an online course, instead of enrolling in a full-time classroom course which are well-recognised and accredited program imparting digital marketing knowledge of high standards.

If you feel one lacks the digital skills and ongoing employee development training programs by HR departments are ineffective to grow further. Opting for a digital marketing training will help to be equipped with all the necessary information and experience for the next job position or higher salary. And, if such a facility is not available in your company, online digital marketing programs are best suited!

Benefits of Online Courses

Certification in digital marketing in today's environment can help in building a bright career. Digital marketing is a skill where your creativity and analytical thinking with the fundamental knowledge of concepts matter the most. Online courses can be of double help as they don’t need you to take a study or career break. All you need is access to your laptop or PC and a few hours of online studies every day. With increasing demand, institutes are offering world-class faculty who conduct online lectures as well as impart hands-on knowledge of digital marketing skills. Digital career coaches train and discuss the advancements in the industry and how to be an expert in it. Online courses can turn out to be more cost-effective as well when you consider all the costs involved in attending a full-time classroom course.

