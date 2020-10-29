Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts: Dawood Ahmed

Just like Oprah Winfrey once said “Don’t worry about being successful but work toward being significant and the success will naturally follow.” if you are significant in your arena, results will follow, whether it be sales, followers or whatever KPI you define to measure your personal success. Trust your journey, invest in the end game.

In the world of nepotism where everything gets handed on a platter one should remember that a dream does not become reality through magic, it takes sweat, determination, and hard work.

Dawood Ahmed belongs to a renowned family which has been serving people irrespective of their castes, religion, and color from a long time. Being born in an affluent Muslim Punjabi family, Dawood is polishing his way up on making his dreams come true by respecting the boundaries and being on the right track shown by his predecessors.

He completed his A levels from Agra before moving to England in 2010 for his higher education. In the year 2012 he was chosen as the face of Oxford by public voting. Dawood Ahmed modelled for Paparazzi magazine and LA Mode in London. His dedication and love for camera and his charismatic personality not only gave him success in the field of fashion and modelling but also in the field of organizing small events run by his university during his time in England.

Dawood has also featured a few times on Being Human official Instagram page dotting his stunning looks. In 2016, Dawood moved to Italy to pursue his hobby and to expertise in the field of shoes and designing and learned the art of pattern making from ARS Sutoria University.

As an entrepreneur, he believes that teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishment toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results it is our differences that bring us together. It is our differences that make our ideas more meaningful. It is our differences that create a team that is one of a kind. The strength of the team is in each individual member, the strength of each member is in the team and for him his team is his family.

Dawood works hard yet smart to prosper in his niche, and he encourages his employees, so that they can prosper in life through too.

Apart from his work Dawood loves to play soccer and has participated in the summer training camp organized by the Manchester United Soccer club. He is also fond of sports cars and happens to be a gym enthusiast too. Travelling is another hobby of Dawood and because of his work in the European countries, he gets to visit his favorite European destinations for both business and pleasure.

In future Dawood decides to launch his own company Dee Enterprise to cater the need of industrialists by providing cheaper raw materials. Dawood also wishes to establish a charitable hospital in the name of his grandmother for helping the poor and needy people. He also desires to try his luck in the world of textile.

