Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Music industry is more vibrant and fun now

Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on returning to the recording studio with Sawan Barse, almost two decades after her last track released

"The last time I was promoting a song was when I was pregnant with my daughter Kaveri," says Suchitra Krishnamoorthi of the incident dating 18 years, when she unveiled the track Zindagi. Sawan Barse marks the singer-actor's return to the mic after approximately two decades.

"I had lost my voice and my confidence over the years following a psychological block. It was an emotional voice paralysis. Even though, medically, my vocal chords [were not injured], I would feel anxious if anyone would ask me to sing," says Krishnamoorthi, adding that the decision to release a new single was no mean feat.

"It is a big move. Three years ago, I met my guru, Ravi Jule ji, who brought my voice back into [tune]. Once, during our riyaaz, he told me, 'I am going to make you Suchitra Krishnamoorthi again. You have forgotten who you are, but we, lovers of music, still remember you.'"

The development, she reveals, occurred after a music director attending a film's private screening, where she was also present, expressed his desire to work with her. "He started messaging me on Facebook. I ignored him for several weeks, but finally put my fears aside and decided to do it. We recorded the song in a few hours. I played it for a few of my friends in the business to get feedback."

The video of the track has been directed by Karan Butani, she reveals. "The idea behind the video is 'Return to innocence'. It is about reclaiming your essence, the purity of childhood and the love we owe ourselves. I've already recorded a few more songs with some talented musicians. The industry is different from when I left it. It is more vibrant, flexible and fun."

