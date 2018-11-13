Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shares her horror of watching Thugs Of Hindostan

bollywood

Aamir Khan, whose film Thugs of Hindostan is getting mixed reactions, says that his role in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial is one of the toughest that he did

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi found herself watching Thugs Of Hindostan alone in a multiplex. The actor-singer shared a picture of the empty theatre and wrote about her predicament on social media. She said, "Jeez, I'm getting scared. Never watched a movie all alone (sic)."

She thought the show would be cancelled due to lack of audience, but it wasn't. Suchitra added that the film was making her wrack her brains "like I'm studying algebra. I always failed algebra but admired its pointlessness... the poisoned laddoo cliche plot point twist has been used in Indian cinema since 100 years ago (sic)."

She further wrote, "I am shocked Aamir Khan approved this script... he has given us some of India's most finest films. Et tu Brutus? (sic)." Wonder what Mr Perfectionist has to say to her?

Aamir Khan, whose film Thugs of Hindostan is getting mixed reactions, says that his role in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial is one of the toughest that he did. Aamir, who will co-host a show on BIG FM for a week, spoke at length about his challenging role in the latest release.

"It is one of the toughest roles I have taken up. Not only this, but this is a very unreliable character who can do anything at any time especially for money, and this is entertaining and fun to watch," he said in a statement.

Speaking about sharing space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the movie, he said, "It is the first time that we have shared a screen together. I am a huge fan of Amit Ji. In fact, I was so nervous for the first shot. It's been like 30 years and I was really looking forward to work together. He is such a warm and generous person, and I loved working with him."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates