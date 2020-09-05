Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wants a Sach Bharat campaign to bring out the truth in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. "Let's start a #SachBharat campaign in the name of #SSR… India needs to restore faith in our system. May truth and justice prevail," Suchitra tweeted on Friday.

In another tweet, she also responded to a tweet where a user said: "With #NCB raiding homes of Rhea's brother #Showick & #SamuelMiranda & picking them up for questioning, what will now unfold is truth of the deadly cocktails of drugs & isolation from family that worsened #SSR's mental health after Nov 2019."

Suchitra replied: "False narrative? After all the drug chats have been exposed? If it cleans up our society & restores even a modicum of honesty in our society, it is worth it. I dont know whose side u r on … - as for me i am on #India's side."

On August 31, Suchitra had questioned the role of Mahesh Bhatt in the relationship between Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea. She also wanted to know whether Bhatt has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yet for questioning in the ongoing probe.

"Has #MaheshBhatt been called in by #CBI for questioning? Why was he so adamant #Rhea leave #SSR when she did on 8th June?" Suchitra Krishnamoorthi tweeted from her verified account.

Sushant was found dead in his residence in Bandra on June 14. The CBI is currently investigating the death.

