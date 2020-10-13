Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's funny take on power outage leave netizens in a frenzy

The electricity failure in the city forced Suchitra Krishnamoorthi to climb 16 floors to her apartment. The actor-singer lamented, "Andhera in Andheri. What's with the power cut?" The ability of Mumbaikars to see the funny side of even the most extreme situation made them offer her advice. Some netizens reminded her that "it is part of the Fit India movement." Others wondered why there were no solar/wind energy-operated lifts. Some wondered how she could write that Mumbai is in the dark on a bright sunny day. "Imagine how rural Bharat lives with 12-hour cuts," a user reminded her.

A lot of celebrities expressed worry regarding the power outage that existed for two hours. While many social media followers had a different take on the same, a few celebrities took out some humour of it. A major power breakdown brought Mumbai and parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts to the knees on Monday, owing to a major grid failure, officials said here.

The power failure had other impacts like hitting water supply schedules, lifts getting stuck in some buildings, traffic signals leading to chaos on roads, among others. Power supply from MSETCL was available at Vasai Road and it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section, he added.

Efforts were underway to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section. Commuters were requested not to panic and maintain social distancing. All operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were normal, said a Spokesperson.

Even as angry Mumbaikars vented their ire on social media, Thackeray spoke with Raut and later summoned an emergency meeting of high-level officials including MoS Energy Prasad Tanpure to discuss the power breakdown which left the country's commercial capital crippled for several hours. One of the Mumbai distributors, BEST said the power supply was "interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure" at around 10.15 a.m.

With inputs from IANS

