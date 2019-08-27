Sudan: 37 killed, 200 injured in tribal clashes

international

The clashes between the Bani Amer tribe and the Nuba tribe broke out last week, Sputnik reported while quoting the Sudan Tribune

Sudan: At least 37 people were reported killed and 200 others sustained injuries in clashes amongst tribes in Sudan's eastern region, as per local media reports. According to news agency, ANI, the clashes between the Nuba tribe broke and Bani Amer tribe broke out last week, Sputnik reported while quoting the Sudan Tribune. The main reason behind the clash is unknown.

The country's newly-formed Sovereign Council on Sunday dismissed the governor of the Red Sea state and declared an emergency following the clashes. Investigations have also been ordered into the violence.

With inputs from ANI

