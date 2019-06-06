Sudan military crackdown: 60 killed in 'bloody massacre'

international

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors says an eight-year-old child was among the dead

File photo of security forces around Khartoum's army headquarters as they try to disperse sit-in. Pic/AFP

Khartoum: Gunfire crackled in Sudan's capital Wednesday as tensions remained high after a two-day crackdown that doctors close to the country's protest movement said had left at least 60 people dead.

Despite mounting international concern at what demonstrators called a "bloody massacre", a bid at the UN Security Council to condemn the killings was blocked by China with support from Russia.

Hospitals in Khartoum said they were struggling to cope with the number of wounded after security forces launched a deadly raid on Monday on a weeks-long sit-in outside army headquarters.

"The situation is very difficult. Most of the hospitals have taken in more casualties than they have capacity for," a doctor who works at two hospitals in the city told AFP.

"There's a shortage of medical staff, a shortage of blood, and it's difficult to do surgery because some operations can only be done in certain hospitals," said the doctor, who asked not to be named.

"Among the wounded there are still people in a serious condition and I expect the number of deaths to rise." Sudan's military ousted veteran president Omar al-Bashir in April after months of protests against his authoritarian rule and had agreed a three-year transition period to a civilian administration.

But army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said following the crackdown that the plan had been ditched and an election would take place within nine months — a plan rejected by demonstrators.

Protest leaders called on their supporters to take part in "total civil disobedience" to topple the ruling military council. On Wednesday, hundreds of residents of the north Khartoum blocked off streets with barricades made from stones, and waited by them in silence, a witness told AFP.

In the distance gunfire was heard. In the early morning, sporadic shooting was heard in the Khartoum 2 neighbourhood, an area where there are several embassies, an AFP reporter said.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, which is linked to the protesters, said the death toll had jumped to 60 with hundreds more wounded. An eight-year-old child was among the dead, it added.

