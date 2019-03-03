Sudesh Berry: War movies should focus on patriotism

bollywood

Sudesh Berry, best known for his act in Border movie, talks about Bollywood films of the war genre

Sudesh Berry (Pic/AFP)

Actor Sudesh Berry who has acted in "Border" and "LOC Kargil" says the "undercurrent" in war movies should be patriotism not killing.

Bollywood is no stranger to the war genre. A lot of real-life wars, like the Kargil War of 1999 and the Indo-Pak War of 1971, have inspired Indian filmmakers.

Asked about the trend, Sudesh told IANS in a telephonic interview: "If you inject patriotism in the people via a movie, there is no problem. In war movies, the undercurrent is killing. It should be patriotism."

"Killing is very easy in a war. (If you are making a war movie), it should be like a cleanser for society. It should be 'See, these people are dying and they don't deserve this kind of death'," he said.

The "Border Hindustaan Ka" actor wants to direct films that could offer edutainment.

"I want to direct and produce movies. Whether it's science fiction or a historical, it would have to impart some information to the audience. They should learn something and also get a visual treat," he said.

The actor who has been in the industry for over three decades is at present starring in two TV shows - "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki" and "Musakaan".

On acting, he said: "I was born to act. This is my religion -- acting and performing on the screen. I act with my heart."

