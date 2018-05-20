Sudhir Mishra: Good vs evil fight in storytelling has caused harm

Sudhir Mishra said, "When people come out to find evil they don't see it because evil is sometimes behind their backs"



Sudhir Mishra

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is unhappy with the portrayal of villains in films and says the good vs evil fight has caused great harm. "Bad films cause great harm when they portray villains only as foul-mouthed, sneering, lecherous types. Real villains are often sweet talking, humorous, family men who commit unspeakable acts of horror when threatened," Mishra tweeted on Saturday morning.

He added, "In fact, this whole good vs evil fight bulls**t in storytelling has caused great harm. When people come out to find evil they don't see it because evil is sometimes behind their backs, in their own home, and sometimes in their own heads."

Sudhir Mishra's latest release is "Daas Dev", is a romantic political thriller based on the political clout of Uttar Pradesh starring Rahul Bhat, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari. He has previously directed films like "Yeh Saali Zindagi", "Inkaar", "Chameli" and "Khoya Khoya Chand".

