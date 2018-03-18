Sudhir Mishra: I just want 'actors' for my films

Sudhir Mishra talks about being a star versus being a good actor



Sudhir Mishra

Director Sudhir Mishra, who is awaiting the release of his project "Daas Dev", says he doesn't want just bankable faces but wants "actors" in his films. "I just want actors. They are a bit layered... it is not that stars cannot be actors, there are stars who can be good actors. Like, sometimes actors become stars," Mishra told IANS.

"Now, the problem is, nobody is saying so, and including women in the media are not saying that actress Richa Chadda is a star. But she is. She has just done a Rs 80 crore film! Had any boy done a Rs 80 crore film, they would have called him a star. But yeah, I always try and choose actors," he added.

Mishra, who is known for directing critically acclaimed films like "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi", "Dharavi" and "Chameli", also cited the example of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose performance in "Chameli" was lauded by film critics.

"Daas Dev" is a romantic political thriller, scheduled to release on March 23. Apart from Richa, it features Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa, Rahul Bhat, Dalip Tahil, Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates