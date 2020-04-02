Sudhir Mishra's father passes away, filmmaker shares the heartbreaking news

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra took to his Twitter account to share the heartbreaking news of his father's demise. Nikkhil Advani also penned a heartfelt note!

Talking about Mishra's tweet first, he wrote-" My Dad Dr DevendraNath Misra passed away this morning ,A Lucknow boy ,wasmany things . A Mathematician nwent 2become a Professor of Mathematics ,Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education,Dep. Director CSIR, Head of MP Science n Technology n Vice. Chancellor BHU." (sic)

Have a look right here:

And giving him condolences were filmmakers and friends Nikkhil Advani and Anubhav Sinha, have a look at their tweets as well:

Terrible news regarding the passing away of a gentleman, visionary thinker and teacher. Most don't realise the contribution of Sudhir's parents to the film industry of today. They opened their house and hearts for all dreamers that walked into it. #RIPDNMishra @IAmSudhirMishra ðÂÂÂ — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) April 2, 2020

Sudhir Bhai lost his father this morning to a heart ailment. Deep condolences. Last rites to be performed at 5 this evening at Jogeshwari. @IAmSudhirMishra — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 2, 2020

This is indeed heartbreaking news! May his soul Rest In Peace!

