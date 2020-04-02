Search

Sudhir Mishra's father passes away, filmmaker shares the heartbreaking news

Updated: Apr 02, 2020, 14:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra took to his Twitter account to share the heartbreaking news of his father's demise. Nikkhil Advani also penned a heartfelt note!

Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives

Talking about Mishra's tweet first, he wrote-" My Dad Dr DevendraNath Misra passed away this morning ,A Lucknow boy ,wasmany things . A Mathematician nwent 2become a Professor of Mathematics ,Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education,Dep. Director CSIR, Head of MP Science n Technology n Vice. Chancellor BHU." (sic)

Have a look right here:

And giving him condolences were filmmakers and friends Nikkhil Advani and Anubhav Sinha, have a look at their tweets as well:

This is indeed heartbreaking news! May his soul Rest In Peace!

