Sudhir Mungantiwar miffed, says no to alliance talks with Shiv Sena

Sudhir Mungantiwar, the state's forest minister, has been at the centre of attacks from politicians like Thackeray and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi as well as animal rights groups for the killing of tigress Avni (T1)

Senior BJP leader and State Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has said he is upset at Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of him on tigress T1's killing, and therefore is not willing to participate in alliance talks with him.

Mungantiwar, the state's forest minister, has been at the centre of attacks from politicians like Thackeray and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi as well as animal rights groups for the killing of tigress Avni, allegedly a man-eater, on November 2 in Yavatmal.

Speaking to select mediapersons recently, Mungantiwar claimed when he called up Thackeray to convey his disappointment over the latter's remarks, the Sena chief told him that Union minister Maneka Gandhi had asked him to do so.

"I told Uddhav ji I was deeply hurt by his remarks over the tigress episode. I did not expect this from him, especially when I considered him a good friend," Mungantiwar, who also holds charge of the state finance portfolio, said.

Mungantiwar said he had been in favour of an alliance with the Sena at a time when nobody else in the party wanted it, as party colleagues were irked with the Sena's constant criticism of the BJP and the government. "Despite this, he indulged in cheap criticism of the episode. I am no more willing to hold alliance talks with him," Mungantiwar said.

