Sufi sounds

Music

In its sixth edition, Haroof brings the ambience of Sufi Kalaam with the words of poet Baba Bulle Shah together. Vocalist Radhika Sood Nayak, a student of Gandharva Mahavidyala and known for her performances with the Kabir yatra will render some soulful pieces.

"In a time when we are in an ambience of separation and radicalisation, Haroof is set to bring back the culture of tehzeeb and tameez and revive traditional baithaks," says Alleyah Asghar, founder, Haroof.

At Royal Opera House, Mama Parmananda Marg

On November 23, 7 pm

Call 2366 8888

Log on to www.insider.in

