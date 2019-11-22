MENU

Sufi sounds

Updated: Nov 22, 2019, 08:44 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

An evening of sufiya kalaam with singer Radhika Sood Nayak

Radhika Sood Nayak
Radhika Sood Nayak

Music

In its sixth edition, Haroof brings the ambience of Sufi Kalaam with the words of poet Baba Bulle Shah together. Vocalist Radhika Sood Nayak, a student of Gandharva Mahavidyala and known for her performances with the Kabir yatra will render some soulful pieces.

"In a time when we are in an ambience of separation and radicalisation, Haroof is set to bring back the culture of tehzeeb and tameez and revive traditional baithaks," says Alleyah Asghar, founder, Haroof.

At Royal Opera House, Mama Parmananda Marg
On November 23, 7 pm
Call 2366 8888
Log on to www.insider.in

