things-to-do

The group consists entirely of Canadian and American singers, who perform Sufi music, which originated in India and Pakistan

If you were under the impression that all qawwali groups are non-white Asians, let Fanna-Fi-Allah prove you wrong. The group consists entirely of Canadian and American singers, who perform Sufi music, which originated in India and Pakistan. Catch them take the stage at a Bandra venue, after performing in countries across the world.

On: February 28, 7.45 pm

At: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West.

Call: 9619962969

Cost: Rs 745

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates