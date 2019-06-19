Sufiya Khan who is running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari reaches Thane, felicitated

national

At Korum mall, Sufiya Khan was joined by cycling and running enthusiasts and groups from across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane

Sufiya Khan

Sufiya Khan, who is running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, with a mission to spread the message of peace, hope, humanity, equality, and oneness reached at Thane on Monday and Thane Municipal Corporation mayor felicitated her. The event was organised at Korum mall Thane and graced by Meenakshi Shinde, Mayor, Thane Municipal Corporation who felicitated Sufiya on her exemplary journey. Sufiya will attempt to cover the distance of 4000 km in 100 days, setting a new record in the process. She has already covered a distance of 2300 km in a span of 55 days before reaching Korum Mall in Thane. At Korum, she was joined by cycling and running enthusiasts and groups from across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

On her mission titled 'Run for Hope-Humanity-Oneness-Peace-Equality', Sufiya Khan said, "Mahatma Gandhi and Mother Teresa are amongst the greatest apostles of peace in the world. Their work has inspired and shaped ideologies of millions in India. Taking inspiration from their journey, I ventured on this conquest to earn peace miles by running the length of our great nation. The trigger behind this initiative stemmed from how we as human beings need to rediscover our values, culture, humanity, brotherhood and most importantly respect for each other. With the objective to spread the message of peace and humanity, I initiated this run to connect with my brothers and sisters across the country and help bring positivity."

Also Read: These are the essentials that you will need to go cycling around Mumbai

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Did missing man's wife get him to sign restraining affidavit?

Sharmila Shinde had sensed her husband Avdhut would kill her in a foreign land, which made her so scared to shift to the Netherlands that she made him sign an affidavit solemnly declaring he won't harm or kill her, her friends and neighbours told mid-day. Meanwhile, mid-day has also obtained a call recording where Avdhut can be heard reassuring Sharmila he won’t murder her. (Read full story)

Zee TV producer died of drowning in Aarey pond, reveals primary report

The primary report on the cause of death of the senior producer at Zee TV, Sohan Chauhan on Sunday, has revealed drowning. His last rites were performed on Monday in the presence of his wife, brother and other relatives. The family has made no complaint, the police said. During the investigation, the cops from Aarey police station checked CCTV footage in which he was seen coming out of the lift around 3.45am on Sunday. He had a bottle of Thums Up in one hand. Instead of using the main gate to exit, he was seen going out from the back gate towards the pond in which he was found drowned. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Rape case filed against CPI (M) leader's son at Oshiwara

The Oshiwara police have registered a case of rape and cheating against Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The party is currently in power in Kerala. The accused has denied all allegations in a press statement in Kerala. (Read full story)

Mumbai: RPF plans to sweep LTT clean of errant auto, taxi drivers

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has come up with a master plan to put an end to errant auto and taxi drivers fleecing commuters at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). The officers have written to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) seeking their help in executing the plan, which would be implemented on a war-footing. (Read full story)

Mumbai: BMC might use 'readymade' bridges to solve traffic crisis

To solve the traffic chaos following the closure of many bridges in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is thinking of using pre-fabricated bridges. These can be installed within three months at the required spot. However, their cost and technicalities are yet to be explored by the BMC. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates