Sufiyum Sujatayum's song Vathikkalu Vellaripravu released; check it out now

Amazon Prime Video and Friday Music Company today released Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya starrer -Sufiyum Sujatayum's first song, Vathikkalu Vellaripravu. The song was launched by some of the biggest actors in the film industry, Duqluer Salmaan, Nani and Karthi.

The love ballad is sung in the soulful voices of Arjun Krishna, Nithya Mammen and Zia Ul Haq and composed by M Jayachandran. The lyrics are penned by B K Hari Narayan. The much-awaited film is scheduled for its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 3rd July, across more than 200 countries and territories.

Talking about the song, veteran music composer M Jayachandran says, "Sufiyam Sujatayum is a musical love story and understandably music plays a key role. Each song has been crafted very carefully and resonates with the movie's tone, mood, and story. Vathikkalu Vellaripravu is poignant song that brings out the innocence and endearment of new-found love and companionship. Set to beautiful constructed cinematic shots, the song is our ode to pure, innocent love. I hope audiences enjoy the song."

The heartfelt love song will tug your heartstrings as it showcases the beautiful love story of a mute girl Sujata, played by Aditi and a Sufi priest played by Dev Mohan. The song gives us a glimpse into their sweet love story and shows Sujata expressing her love through a string of heartfelt letters.

Sufiyum Sujatayum has been produced by Vijay Babu under his banner of Friday Film House. The film is directed by Naranippuzha Shanavas.

