Suhana Khan's 18th birthday: BFF Ananya Panday wishes her with an adorable photo

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's darling daughter, Suhana Khan has turned 18! Turning 18 is the special phase in any teenager's life and we all try to make it a memorable one. On Monday, momma Gauri had posted a breathtakingly beautiful photo of Suhana and captioned it, "Gearing up for a birthday bash." She also thanked their dear friend and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Now that birthday wishes are pouring from every quarter from the industry circuit, Suhana Khan's best friend, Ananya Panday has also posted an adorable birthday post for the teenager. She posted a photo of them posing together. Possibly, the photo appears to be an older one from their previous albums.

According to a report in Filmfare, birthday girl would be taking off to an exotic location with family and a few close friends. So, that's how Suhana Khan will be celebrating her 18th birthday.

Talking about the plan, a source told the publication, "Suhana Khan is super excited for her 18th birthday. She is ready to take off to an exotic location to bring in her birthday with family and a few friends. It's her 18th so it has to be special."

Karan too has taken off at the location. Well, Gauri thanked him for this on her Instagram post. And, given that he was also spotted at the airport.

Like daddy dearest, Suhana, too harbours a desire to pursue a career in acting, and with a few videos of the girl surfaced on social media from her theatre school, she should definitely foray into the craft.

Shah Rukh Khan often speaks about Suhana Khan's acting skills and her desire to become an actor. He had even told hit-list, "Suhana has expressed her desire to become an actor, but she needs to complete her education first. I have often told her that she will have to work five times harder than me, get paid 10 times lesser than I do and will require a lot of patience and perseverance to be successful."

Time flies fast, and talking about the same Shah Rukh Khan had shared his thoughts on how the age of 16-18 makes kids want to be closer to their parents. "They (Suhana and Aryan Khan) are studying abroad, I miss them a lot but it gives me an opportunity to take some time off otherwise I am so embroiled in work. The age of 16-18 somehow makes the kids want to stick to the parents even more when they get these five-six days break," said SRK.

