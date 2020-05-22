Suhana Khan Birthday: Ananya Panday pens a sweet note on her BFFs big day

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan celebrates her 20th birthday today, May 22. The star kid has now left her teens and become a bonafide young woman! While there may be no big birthday bash today, due to the coronavirus lockdown, we're sure the Khans will find a way to make this day special for their baby girl.

In the meantime, Suhana's bestie, Ananya Panday took to social media to let Suhana know that she misses her and wish her a happy birthday. Here's what she wrote, "the two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue. but u will be my little baby forever."

Suhana Khan can be seen wearing a black one-shoulder top with a flared black skirt, while Ananya Panday looks cute in a green oversized shirt. The picture has been taken in Alibag, a weekend destination Suhana and her family and friends frequent the most.

Suhana recently made her acting debut in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, written and directed by Theodore Gimeno. In the film, Suhana is cast as a happy young girl. The 10.05-minute fiction film was released on YouTube.

