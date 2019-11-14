Suhana Khan is gearing up to become an actor and this viral picture is proof

Suhana Khan is studying in New York currently and is aspiring to be an actor, just like her father and Superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Now, a picture of hers has gone viral on social media where she can be seen rehearsing or performing on stage for a play with her co-actors.

This picture that was posted by one of her fan-clubs on Instagram was originally posted on November 4 but has been largely discovered today, on November 14. And if you look at this picture, it seems Suhana has truly inherited the genes of her father.

The adage- Like Father like Daughter truly holds true for Suhana. Have a look at the image right here:

Shah Rukh Khan has often spoken about his children in a lot of his interviews, and in one of his chats, he said, "I keep telling Suhana, if you don't smile, I will not be happy. But I apologise to you for putting pressure for my own happiness. I want to tell everyone that it is ok if you one wants to be sad, angry, happy, whatever she needs to be flexible."

Given it's Children's Day today, there could not be a better occasion to talk about her. She impressed everyone with her interview with Vogue Magazine and bowled us over with her articulate demeanour and clarity.

Khan should debut in Bollywood soon once she completes her education; however, no confirmation about the same is made yet. Her close friend Ananya Panday has already a rising sensation and we are waiting for her to splash on the celluloid and conquer the marquee just like her father.

