Suhana Khan is lost in deep thoughts in this sun kissed photo

Suhana Khan's fan club has posted yet another photo of hers. The star kid looks absolutely chic in this photo

Yet another photo of Suhana Khan is making noise on social media. In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter looks beautiful as she sports blue denims, black singlet with her hair tied up in a bun. She is seen standing in the balcony while enjoying the view of the entire city.

There is another video of the star kid, wherein, she is seen flaunting her million dollar smile. She reminices her superstar daddy Shah Rukh Khan in the video.

Also, recently, mother Gauri Khan posted a few pictures of hers with Suhana from her college function. Those pictures were an instant hit on social media, and did the rounds for many days. Even daddy dearest posted the picture and gave it a beautiful caption stating, "Was reading and came across this line... 'Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother' and then this picture of the ladies... sach hi hai (sic)."

The beautiful daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri is 18 years old and is completing her studies in Ardingly College in Sussex County. Their elder son, Aryan Khan is pursuing filmmaking in the United States and they have a younger son AbRam, who studies in Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani School.

