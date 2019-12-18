Suhana Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in her red hot outfit; see photo

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Suhana Khan is one star kid who always make waves no matter what she does. Her style sense is loved by countless young girls in India and across, and Suhana's pictures shared by her fan clubs always go viral. Now, in a recent photo shared by a fan club features Suhana Khan in a red outfit with her long tresses open and cascading around her shoulders. She sure looks fab! Check out the photo below:

With minimal makeup and accessories, Suhana's red outfit with the plunging neckline is the perfect look for a night on the town or to go clubbing with friends. The star kid is well-versed with fashion and makes sure to dress just right for the occasion.

Suhana Khan made her magazine cover debut with Vogue India's August 2018 cover. At age 18, she did her first photoshoot ever. Suhana said in an interview, "I absolutely loved shooting this cover. Especially the dancing shots. I love dancing. It was so much fun. I was excited when my parents brought it up. I wanted to say yes straight away, but they wanted me to think about it - this is a very public thing. They wanted me to gain confidence from the experience, not lose it."

Suhana has made her acting debut in a short film, titled The Grey Part of Blue, which is available for viewing on YouTube. She is currently honing her acting skills in New York University.

